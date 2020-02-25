Colorado voters have through 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 — "Super Tuesday," on which 13 other states will hold their primaries — to return ballots for the 2020 presidential primary election.
It's the first presidential primary in which Colorado's unaffiliated voters can return either major party's ballot -- but not both.
As of Wednesday, just over 750,000 ballots had been returned statewide, with approximately 40,000 more Republicans than Democrats voting so far. There are slightly over 1 million Democrats eligible to vote in Colorado, and slightly under 1 million Republicans. There are approximately 1.4 million unaffiliated voters in Colorado, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Here's how to make your vote count:
What's the deadline for returning ballots?
Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. March 3. Postmarks do not count.
There are 11 voter service/polling centers at which you can drop off your ballot, including the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's main office, 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road, as well as multiple branches of the office and satellite sites.
Six of these sites will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Five sites will be open beginning Monday, March 2. For full details, including addresses and hours, click here.
Can I still register to vote?
Yes. You can register to vote and vote in person at a voter service/polling center until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at one of 11 sites, six of which are open now and five of which will be open as of Monday, March 2. You can view those locations here.
I received two ballots. Why, and what do I do?
Colorado's unaffiliated voters who do not select a party preference will receive two ballots in the mail — one for Democrats and one for Republicans. They may return one ballot. Choosing a party preference means you only receive one ballot. For unaffiliated voters, party preference is not party affiliation and will be purged after each election. More information for unaffiliated voters in El Paso County can be found here.
How do I get a ballot if I never received one in the mail or need a replacement?
Registered voters who still need ballots can get them at voter service/polling centers by requesting a replacement or updating their registration information.
Additionally, voters can also visit the centers if they would like to mark their ballots using a machine that’s accessible to people with disabilities.
When will election results be available?
You’ll can find comprehensive election coverage at gazette.com Tuesday night and in Wednesday’s print edition of The Gazette.
The first round of unofficial results is expected to be released at about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and posted on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.state.co.us. Those figures will reflect ballots that have been counted through 5 p.m. on Election Day. After that, updated results are slated to be released hourly through 10:45 p.m., according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website.
Results won’t be official until they’re validated by a bipartisan canvass board, a process that must be complete by March 24.
I still have questions about voting. What can I do?
More information is available on the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, GoVoteColoroado.com.
To contact El Paso County’s Elections Department, call 575-8683 or email elections@elpasoco.com.