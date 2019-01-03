Colorado’s mild winters over the past few years have been great for people who love the outdoors, but Canadian geese are also enjoying the weather.
A record number of migratory geese came to the state last year and hundreds of thousands are here once again this winter — and they’re staying longer than in years past.
“Numbers have been increasing across most of North America over the last several decades,” said Jim Gammonley, the bird research leader for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
