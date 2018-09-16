Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission is unlike any other in the country. And that’s not a good thing, according to those who have worked for and/or observed the commission in its 10-year history.
They say the commission’s structure, staffing and funding make it impossible for the public to have confidence that ethics issues — whether it’s investigations into potential violations, training for state or other government employees, or guidance — are handled in a logical or even timely manner.
The ethics commission is one of the three pillars of Amendment 41, the initiative that won 59 percent voter approval in 2006.
What Amendment 41 did:
• Set up a limit on gifts to lawmakers and government workers. The amendment initiated that limit at $50 with an adjustment for inflation. It’s at $59. It also banned gifts to lawmakers from lobbyists.
• Prohibited state lawmakers from lobbying the General Assembly or other elected officials for two years after leaving office.
• Established the five-member ethics commission, all unpaid volunteers, along with a long list of powers the commission would hold, including that complaints dismissed as frivolous would be kept confidential, and that members could be appointed for four-year terms but without term limits. One commissioner, former state Rep. Matt Smith, has been on the board for its entire lifespan since first being appointed in 2007.
The monthly commission meetings focus on complaints and advisory opinions. But most of the meetings are conducted in executive sessions behind closed doors, which take up much of the commission’s day.
During those sessions, the commissioners decide which complaints are frivolous and will make public what they’ve decided on the complaints.
Between 2008 and 2017, according to a 2017 annual report, the commission received 196 complaints. All but 20 were dismissed as frivolous, out of the commission’s jurisdiction or withdrawn.
Whether those complaints were frivolous will never be known.
A lawsuit filed by Colorado Ethics Watch two years ago over a complaint out of Elbert County resulted in a state Supreme Court decision that made it clear that once the Independent Ethics Commission says a complaint is frivolous, it’s not able to be appealed. The complaint related to an elected official who improperly charged the county for a $1,000 fine levied against him on a campaign finance complaint.
Amendment 41 says elected officials are not allowed to vote on matters in which they have a financial interest, and this official was part of a 2-1 vote to appeal his fine. But the commission dismissed the complaint as frivolous on a 3-2 vote.
Absence of transparency
One of the most frequent complaints lodged against the Independent Ethics Commission is that it lacks transparency, a criticism raised in a 2016 state audit as well as in numerous lawsuits attempting to force the panel’s activities into the public eye.
State boards and commissions, as well as elected bodies like the Legislature, are governed by the Colorado Open Records Act.
The act has two components: open meetings and open records. Under the law, wherever two or more members of a public body are convened to discuss public business, that meeting must be open to the public and recorded, with minutes made available to the public.
While you can listen in via telephone to Independent Ethics Commission meetings or later on obtain a recording, the standard for many state public bodies — whether it’s the Colorado Board of Education, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission or the General Assembly — is to live-stream on the internet so that the public can tune in and watch in real time.
And everyone, including the Independent Ethics Commission, has that ability.
The commission, however, chooses not to, for some interesting reasons.
In 2015, the commission received equipment, provided by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority, a state agency, to live-stream its meetings. According to Independent Ethics Commission Executive Director Dino Ioannides, the commission attempted in 2016 to record and put live-stream videos of its meetings on YouTube.
They quit after doing it twice, both times in October 2016.
In a statement, Ioannides cited a lack of funding from the General Assembly to cover the costs. He also pointed out that the Independent Ethics Commission has only one employee — Ioannides himself — “whose primary work responsibilities made it impossible to operate the live audio production equipment in an effective and reliable manner.”
The Independent Ethics Commission is considering giving that equipment to the Colorado State Surplus Agency “for liquidation” since they don’t have the money or personnel to run it, Ioannides said.
“The IEC remains open to legislative allocation of additional resources for live-streaming purposes if the Joint Budget Committee and General Assembly deem appropriate,” Ioannides said.
Enter former state Sen. Pat Steadman of Denver, who as a member of the Joint Budget Committee tried several times to get the Independent Ethics Commission to take more money for staff funding, which could have allowed the commission to hire a second person to take on secretarial or technical responsibilities, like learning how to use the live-streaming equipment.
Steadman said the Independent Ethics Commission “had turned down additional resources when clearly they’re under-resourced.” The commission has been inconsistent in its position on whether it want to live-stream its meetings, he added.
“They told the Joint Budget Committee four or five years ago they were moving forward” on making those meetings available and then “dropped the ball,” he said.
“It’s been frustrating,” Steadman added. “They don’t even let people help them.”
Writing its rules
The commission’s reasoning — that it has only one employee who has other responsibilities that make it impossible to do other things — has found its way into other reasons for not following the open records law.
In December, the commission issued its version of the state’s open records law, to be known as Commission’s Access to Records Rules. It was a 10-page document that drew howls of protest from the Colorado Press Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association, Colorado Ethics Watch and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.
Among the proposed rules was one addressing Colorado Open Record Act’s requirement that a request must be responded to within 72 hours. If the commission’s one staff person was too busy — getting ready for a commission meeting, for example — he could have up to seven days to work on that request.
The state’s open records law gives no such exemption for delaying a response on the basis of being too busy. At one point, Commissioner Bill Leone, a former U.S. attorney, said he didn’t understand what the fuss was about.
The commission scaled back the proposed rules from 10 pages to one, without explanation or even much public discussion. How that policy got changed appears to have taken place primarily in executive session.
The rules, which became final in May, follows a long-standing tradition with the commission and with its views of whether the Open Records Act applies to them.
When the commission held its first meeting in December 2007, it didn’t record the meeting or take minutes. The justification? The commission wasn’t subject to Colorado Open Records Act, said an assistant attorney general in 2008 when questioned about it.
If you want to know what the commission did during 2007 and 2008, you’re out of luck. There are no records pertaining to what they did in 2007 and 2008, save for three position statements.
It took a lawsuit filed by the Colorado Independent to get the commission to start following some sections of the state’s open records act.
In 2009, a Denver District Court ordered the commission to release recordings of its executive sessions, in a lawsuit that claimed the Independent Ethics Commission was making too many decisions out of the public eye. According to an analysis by the Independent, the commission spent 85 percent of its meeting time, about 46 hours, behind closed doors, but recorded only 13 hours of those meetings.
The Independent received 11 hours of recordings.
Ioannides said that while the commission is concerned about transparency, it must be balanced against “other important legal protections,” such as the confidentiality of complaints. He acknowledged that the commission spent a lot of time in executive session, reviewing complaints or receiving advice from the attorney general’s representative.
‘Enough to get by’
Jane Feldman, former Independent Ethics Commission executive director, believes Colorado is a “relatively clean state,” ethics-wise. Since Amendment 41 was adopted, only three elected officials have gotten into serious ethical trouble: former state Sen. Steve King, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler and former state Rep. Doug Bruce, whose ethics issues were not related to public services.
Does that mean that no one else has done anything wrong? Probably not, she said. “We need a more robust system and a place for people to ask questions.” Feldman said she still gets calls from people trying to understand Amendment 41, telling her they can’t get a call back from the commission.
Peg Perl, who worked with Colorado Ethics Watch from 2012 until last year, said what would serve the commission best is to make it a real, independent agency with civil service staff that would provide the kinds of institutional continuity seen in most government agencies. Funding is the biggest part of that, and the lack of funding gives the commission an excuse to not do the things voters might have intended, Perl said.
“When they go in for funding on the next budget cycle, everything is ‘we have enough to get by’ and there’s no strong advocate on the commission to say ‘we’re not fully realizing expectations’ or need to grow,” Perl said.
The commission needs to be professionalized, Perl said. “There’s no reason why we can’t have the best practices and that kind of agency in Colorado.”
Amendment 41 was the brainchild of Colorado Common Cause and then-state board of education member Jared Polis, who’s vying for governor.
Polis said that he believes Amendment 41 has done a good job of “cleaning up the political culture of Colorado” as it pertains to gifts and lobbyists. He believes the state is in a better place for having an ethics commission but certainly it “could do even better.”
Polis said he intends to listen to those who are leaders in ethics, citing, for example, former U.S. Reps. Joel Hefley and David Skaggs. ”I look forward to picking their brains on how to implement the best ethics regime in Colorado.”