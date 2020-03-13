Colorado's first coronavirus death in El Paso County

El Paso County has recorded the first death in Colorado from the coronavirus as the disease continued to spread throughout the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday.

The woman, who was in her 80s and had "underlying health issues," died Friday at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, a hospital statement said.

The hospital received confirmation that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after she died, the UCHealth statement said.

At a news conference at the Pikes Peak region's emergency management office, Gov. Jared Polis said the woman had lived alone and had not been in a nursing home or assisted living facility.

However, state and hospital officials would not answer questions about who else might have been exposed inside or outside the hospital to the flu-like disease that has infected more than 145,000 worldwide and killed 5,416.

“While we were expecting this day, it doesn't make it any less difficult to hear and share this news," Polis said. "As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost."

"What's important is that this is the first of many to come," he continued. "Just as we'll be sensitive to all the families and loved ones of the victims we want to make sure that we're providing the basic information to the public while respecting the family's desires.

"Many Coloradans will come down with coronavirus and most of those will have a minor illness and be as inconvenienced as they might with a cold and be able to return to work after their period of isolation. For the most vulnerable, and for a small percentage of those of all ages, this will take on a much more threatening form."

Polis declined to say where the woman lived or how she may have contracted the virus.

A hospital spokeswoman did not respond to an email asking when the woman was admitted to the hospital, if she was thought to have coronavirus at the time and if medical staff and others in the hospital are being contacted or tested for the disease.

The woman was among 23 new presumptive positive cases announced Friday morning, raising the total in the state to 77, the fifth highest in the country.

Polis said the coronavirus pandemic is "one of the greatest international public health disasters of our lifetime" in another statement Friday. He reiterated the statewide guidance of avoiding large gatherings of more than 250 people.

"For areas that have active contagion and become hot spots we fully are in correspondence with their local health authority and are supportive of additional steps that they feel are necessary in that community," Polis said.

“We offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family and are saddened by this news,” said Susan Wheelan with the El Paso County Health Department. “We have a dedicated team of experts working around the clock to protect the health and safety of our community. We are doing everything we can to prevent more loss of lives. We know all of El Paso County, and Colorado, will join us.”

