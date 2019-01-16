DENVER — An adult in Denver has a confirmed case of measles, making it the first confirmed case of the disease in Colorado for 2019, according to Denver Public Health.
Denver Public Health said on Wednesday that they're notifying the public because the adult, who'd recently traveled overseas, was confirmed as contagious with measles from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14 of this year.
In a press release, the Denver and state health department said they were working to notify anyone who may have been exposed to measles from this person.