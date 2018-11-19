Denver Congresswoman Dianna DeGette bowed out of the race to become the next House majority whip Monday, citing mounting pressure to keep the Democratic caucus' old guard of leaders in place for the new Congress.
"The 2018 elections brought a new Democratic majority to the House with exciting opportunities for change," DeGette wrote in a statement. "As a seven-term chief deputy whip who is passionate about building coalitions, I was proud to announce my agenda, especially in a year of generational shift and demonstration of voting power by women."
"Over the last few days, however, many of my supporters have expressed concern about pressure they are receiving to return the three senior leaders to their posts without opposition," DeGette said. "We have enough work to do without this internal pressure."
DeGette's withdrawal comes ahead of a private vote among House Democrats scheduled for Nov. 28 to decide the conference's leadership team, which is currently comprised of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; and Minority Assistant Leader Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. It also follows a letter from 17 House Democrats who said they would to vote against Pelosi's bid for the House speakership in an effort to deny her the gavel.
DeGette spoke on MSNBC Sunday about the growing discontent regarding Pelosi, even though no challenger has come forward to oppose her.
"You really can't beat somebody with nobody," she said. "If someone thinks they can do a better job, they should step up and say so."