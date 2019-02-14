Travis Kauffman, the Colorado trail runner who killed a mountain lion near Fort Collins described how he fended off and eventually killed the cat during a press conference Thursday.
Kauffman, 31, said he heard pine needles snapping and turned around to see the mountain lion on the afternoon of Feb. 4 on a trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. This is when he first started attempting to scare the cat away. This is when the animal lunged and that’s when things got messy.
Kauffman said the mountain lion first latched onto his hand and wrist, after which they took a tumble to the ground while the cat was clawing. Eventually he was able to pin the cat – that was still latched onto his wrist – by putting weight on the animal’s back legs. From there, he attempted to stab the cat with nearby sticks in an attempt to have it release his hand.
This failed as the sticks were breaking. His next move was to hit the lion on the back of the head with a rock. Eventually, he was able to maneuver his body to a position that allowed him to press his foot on the neck of the mountain lion. Though he said that the cat struggled, he was able to suffocate the animal with this move.
Kauffman said he was focused during the attack, with his instinct to fight back fully engaged. One big concern during the encounter: whether an adult lion was accompanying this adolescent.
Kauffman, 5-foot-10, is originally from Mountain Home, Arkansas, and has lived in the Fort Collins area the past five years.
Kauffman was running on West Ridge Trail when he heard a noise, turned, and the young cat attacked, biting his face.
Kauffman was released Tuesday from a hospital where he had driven with facial cuts, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He wound up with 20-plus facial stitches, but no broken bones or tendon damage. Continued swelling is leaving Kauffman with limited motion. He also has contusions and puncture wounds on his neck and legs that did not require stitches.
“The runner did everything he could to save his life. In the event of a lion attack, you need to do anything in your power to fight back just as this gentleman did,” said Mark Leslie, CPW Northeast Region manager.