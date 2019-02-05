mountainlion.jpg
A man killed a "juvenile mountain lion" with his bare hands Monday afternoon after the animal attacked him while he ran on a trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The cat bit the man's face and wrist, a news release says. He was taken to a hospital with facial lacerations, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The man, who was running on West Ridge Trail, fought off the cat, strangling it until it died, said CPW spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell. He hiked to safety.

“The runner did everything he could to save his life. In the event of a lion attack you need to do anything in your power to fight back just as this gentleman did,” said Mark Leslie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region manager.

CPW found the mountain lion in the area of the trail described by the runner and will deliver its body to its animal health care lab for a necropsy.

Mountain lion attacks on people are rare, CPW said in a news release. Only 20 people have died in North America from an attack in more than 100 years. Since 1990, three people in Colorado have been killed and 16 have been injured.

The last mountain lion attack in Colorado was reported in June 2016 in Pitkin County. 

These cats tend to avoid humans. "Most people will never see a lion in the wild, but they are there. If you live, work, or play in mountain lion country, it is important to be alert," CPW said in a release.

The 2,711-acre open space, located just west of Fort Collins, is a Larimer County property, its website says.

