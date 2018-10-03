09_30_18 Rockies Nat3747.jpg
Caption +

Rockies fans celebrate during the players walk around after the last regular season game against Washington Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Coors Field in Denver. The Rockies won 12-0 and will play a one-game playoff against the Dodgers tomorrow in Los Angeles for the NL West title. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Snow is expected in higher elevations of Colorado this weekend, but the Rockies and their fans should be able to enjoy a game or two of playoff baseball at Coors Field without too much interference from the weather.

The Rockies will play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 beginning at 2:37 p.m. Sunday. Game time for a possible Game 4 on Monday, also at Coors Field, has not been determined.

Meteorologist Natalie Sullivan of the National Weather Service in Boulder said fans can expect temperatures in the mid-50s for Sunday afternoon’s game, with winds reaching about 10 mph. There also will be a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Regardless of Monday’s game time, temperatures will be slightly cooler than Sunday’s game.

Sullivan is forecasting temperatures in the 40s Monday afternoon and evening. She said she expects lighter winds on Monday and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. She doesn’t foresee any precipitation if the game is played Monday night.

Weather shouldn't be a factor in Milwaukee, where the Brewers play at Miller Park - home of a retractable roof.

Tags

Load comments