Snow is expected in higher elevations of Colorado this weekend, but the Rockies and their fans should be able to enjoy a game or two of playoff baseball at Coors Field without too much interference from the weather.
The Rockies will play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 beginning at 2:37 p.m. Sunday. Game time for a possible Game 4 on Monday, also at Coors Field, has not been determined.
Meteorologist Natalie Sullivan of the National Weather Service in Boulder said fans can expect temperatures in the mid-50s for Sunday afternoon’s game, with winds reaching about 10 mph. There also will be a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Regardless of Monday’s game time, temperatures will be slightly cooler than Sunday’s game.
Sullivan is forecasting temperatures in the 40s Monday afternoon and evening. She said she expects lighter winds on Monday and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. She doesn’t foresee any precipitation if the game is played Monday night.
Weather shouldn't be a factor in Milwaukee, where the Brewers play at Miller Park - home of a retractable roof.