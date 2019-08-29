As thousands flock to the mountains Labor Day weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists of heavy traffic and delays.
Heavier traffic along Interstate 25 and westbound Interstate 70 is expected from mid-morning to late afternoon on Friday, CDOT said. Congestion is also expected from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon Saturday.
Drivers on eastbound I-70 in the Summit County and Denver area are most likely to see heavy traffic on Labor Day in the mid-morning, the agency stated.
Last year, the Eisenhower–Edwin C. Johnson Memorial Tunnel saw more than 20,000 vehicles traveling west on Labor Day. The highest traffic CDOT recorded throughout the weekend occurred on Friday, Aug. 31 for westbound lanes of the tunnel.
The agency announced Thursday that all construction projects, with the exception of emergency operations, will be suspended statewide at noon on Friday to reduce traffic delays, the news release read. The projects will be resumed on Tuesday.
The silver lining for motorists: even as traffic increases, gas prices are falling.
“With Labor Day around the corner, motorists will see the cheapest end to the summer since 2016, a great send-off to wrap up the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
As of Thursday, the average regular fuel price per gallon in Colorado Springs was $2.44 — a five month low for the city.
