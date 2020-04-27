- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

At Bronx Girl Vintage in downtown Colorado Springs, Sandra Dillavou plans to coax her customers back into the world of upscale secondhand fashion, one cautious step at a time.

“They don’t need to leave their car. They still can wear their mask, we’ll wear a mask and we’ll hand them their purchases,” Dillavou said in outlining a “new normal” of providing curbside service. “It’s baby steps back to the norm.”

The clothing retailer, which operates from Eclectic Co., a business co-op at 214½ N. Tejon St., is among the shops that say they will reopen Monday as Colorado transitions into a new phase of coronavirus restrictions, known as “Safer at Home.”

On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order outlining Colorado's next steps, including allowing more Coloradans to return to work, with different changes going into effect Monday, Wednesday and later in the week.

The state will relax its business restrictions and allow curbside retail service until Friday, when shops may again open their doors to customers, albeit while observing social distancing and other precautions. Real estate agents may again show homes starting on Monday, though open houses are off-limits.

By Friday, salons and other personal services may resume, again with precautions.

Restaurants, bars and cafes remain limited to takeout orders.

The phased reopening comes as Polis continues to warn that risks from COVID-19 haven’t subsided.

“We're all worried about a potential for a second spike, whether it's in the fall, along with flu season in September/October, whether it's July," Polis told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview Sunday. "It's why we've really been really laser focused as an administration on figuring out how we can endure and sustain.”

The number of COVID-19 deaths went unchanged in El Paso County on Sunday, remaining at 66, and the county reported five new cases, for a total of 867, state health officials said. Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases grew by 473 to 13,441, and eight new deaths were reported for a total of 680. There were 143 outbreaks, an increase of 2.

Residents are no longer being ordered to remain at home but are instead encouraged to stay there as much as possible.

The ban on gatherings of 10 or more people remains in effect, forcing churches and other places of worship to offer alternatives to in-person services. Coloradans should also continue social distancing and wearing masks.

Nonessential businesses can allow 50% of their workforce back to the office, the governor has said.

Polis has said his goal is to strike a balance between restarting Colorado’s bruised economy and controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus. While some like Dillavou embraced reopening with cheer, others in the service industry have expressed jitters.

A salon owner in Fort Collins garnered more than 8,300 signatures on an online petition calling for the governor to extend the state’s personal services business closure until it’s deemed “completely safe” to reopen.

Frank Evans, who owns 15 Great Clips salons in the Pikes Peak region, including 11 in Colorado Springs, said that roughly one-third of his workforce has expressed reservations about coming back, some saying they plan to stay home.

Guidance expected this week from the Department of Regulatory Agencies will help clarify his business plans, more clearly laying out operating restrictions, Evans said.

“It may mean that we don’t open all 15 shops,” Evans said. “It may mean we open all 15 but everyone’s on reduced hours.”

In the meantime, Evans and his store managers are preparing to reopen, ordering masks and other personal protective equipment and hashing out salon precautions, including closing every other hair-cutting station to allow for distancing.

A website will allow Great Clips clients to reserve a time for a haircut, and customers will likely be asked to wait in their cars until it’s time to come in, he said. Clients and stylists alike will be required to wear masks. People with a cough or other symptoms of illness may be asked to return another time.

“Overall, our first concern has got to be people’s safety, both for our employees and our clients,” Evans said.

“The flip side of it is, we’re trying to operate a business and people are trying to make a living and they’re telling us this (the pandemic) is going to be with us for the next 18 months. People can’t just put their life on hold for two years.”

Yemi Mobolade, the city’s Small Business Development administrator, said he’s been hearing “questions” and “confusion” from business owners uncertain about “what we can and can’t do,” and, more generally, whether they’ll be able to survive the disruption.

“The word is pivoting — businesses need to pivot,” he said. “They need to get creative to keep selling.”

A small business owner himself, Mobolade had to temporarily close The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., and transform his second business, Good Neighbors Meeting House, 505 Columbia St., into a curbside meal vendor and neighborhood market, offering dry goods and produce.

The changes are about surviving, rather than thriving, he said.

“In many ways, it felt like the days of starting the cafe all over again,” Mobolade said. “You’re trying to make decisions by the minute and tweak by the minute, in terms of what does work and what doesn’t work.”

While it’s difficult to say what’s next, one thing unlikely to happen soon is a return to business as usual, he said.

“When we come out the other side of it, it’s not going to be the same for any of us. The way we operate in the future is going to be different from the way we all operated in the past. It’s just different times that we’re living in.”