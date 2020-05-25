Restaurants can open for dine-in service as of Wednesday at half capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, but bars will remain closed, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
"Coloradans value our diverse culinary scene and amazing restaurants, and I’m proud that our state is now providing science-based guidelines on how restaurants can open as safely as reasonably possible for their employees and customers," Poils said in a Monday news release.
"The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible."
On Saturday El Paso County announced it had been granted a waiver, or variance, from a statewide prohibition on in-person dining. The prohibition went into effect March 16, as part of wide-ranging measures ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Douglas, Teller and Fremont counties were cleared to reopen in-person dining in recent days, provided they follow the same restrictions that apply in El Paso County, including limiting dining rooms to 50% of their normal capacities.
Dieter Schnakenberg, owner/manager of Edelweiss, an upscale German restaurant on the city's west side, said Monday he was thrilled that restaurants in the rest of the stat would soon open.
Edelweiss re-opened for dine-in service Sunday with a limit of 50 guests at a time, though it has applied to be allowed to accommodate more due to its many rooms and size, he said. It had stayed open for carry-out and delivery during the statewide closure of dine-in service.
"I'm excited for everyone," he said. "We're excited to be open. It's very limited, but anything is better than closing our dining room."
Customers "seem ecstatic" to be dining in, he said. "I've had so many customers just thank me for being here and open, and employees with huge smiles, so happy to wait on customers.
"We've all been very anxious for this day."
The restaurant lost around $150,000 during the closure just in overhead, not counting loss of sales, he said.
"It might have been better to close, but we couldn't have hit the ground running if we did."
As for restaurants around the state re-opening on Wednesday: "It's going to be tough for the ones that closed," he said. "Hopefully we didn't lose too many."
Children's day camps and youth sports camps will be allowed to open June 1, though residential overnight camps will remain open in June, the release stated.
“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible," Polis said.
"The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them."
Private campsites are allowed to open as of Monday, the release stated.
The executive order closing ski resorts has expired, it added.