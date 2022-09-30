Coloradans have boots on the ground in Florida, where response teams and volunteers are providing disaster relief after Hurricane Ian tore across the state and made landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Thirteen public safety professionals from Colorado's incident management teams and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management deployed Tuesday morning to Ocala, Fla., where they are receiving and distributing emergency supplies, according to a news release from the division. The 13-member team will stay in Florida for 14 days.

On Monday, the agency also sent a logistics specialist to the Florida Emergency Operations Center to help with other assistance requests.

They were joined Wednesday by hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from Colorado and across the country. The Red Cross has sent "tens of thousands of relief supplies" to Florida and opened shelters there, said Loni Koller, a Red Cross volunteer from Colorado, in a video posted to the organization's Facebook page.

The Red Cross has also opened shelters in South Carolina and Georgia, according to a news release on the organization's website. At least 10,000 people sought refuge Thursday night in 100 Red Cross and other partner shelters across the three states, with most of the shelter residents located in Florida, the organization said.

THANK YOU, Debbie, Jim, June, Keeth, Kim, Lee, Ray & Thea for deploying to Florida to help those who will be impacted by #HurricaneIan. These incredible volunteers generously give their time & leave their lives (& pets) to serve the Red Cross mission. pic.twitter.com/d7XAHi666C — American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming (@COWYRedCross) September 26, 2022

Red Cross volunteers are also still assisting in Puerto Rico and Alaska, where residents are suffering from the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona and Typhoon Merbok, respectively.

Colorado Springs Utilities announced Friday afternoon it was offering utilities assistance to residents in Florida and South Carolina. About 1.8 Floridians were still in the dark and about 219,000 customers in South Carolina were without power as of 1:43 p.m. Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The utility offered its assistance to the American Public Power Association and neighboring utilities that have sent resources to Florida and South Carolina.

"While we have not received a formal request for assistance at this time, we are ready to help to the best of our ability and in a way that does not adversely affect our ability to serve our customers," Colorado Springs Utilities said in a news release.