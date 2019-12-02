USA Today recently published their Reader’s Choice “10Best” list covering the country’s top ski resorts and three Colorado spots made the cut.
Ranking first was Winter Park Resort. Known for epic spots like Mary Jane and close to Colorado’s heavily trafficked I-70 corridor, most are likely unsurprised that
Winter Park found themselves on top of this list for the second year in a row. The brief description about the resort included with the ranking shows off the number of runs – 166 – and the diversity of the resort’s terrain.
The two other resorts that made the cut were Copper Mountain in fifth and Telluride Ski Resort in 6th in sixth.
Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments.