ce1c4a3d85970958001eb508b06bb15a

Beth Allan, dressed as Prince, crashes into the cold pond at the finishline Sunday, April 24, 2016, during the 48th annual Spring Splash on the final day of the 2015-2016 ski season at Winter Park. The annual event is the oldest pond skim in Colorado. Mary Jane will stay open until May 7. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

USA Today recently published their Reader’s Choice “10Best” list covering the country’s top ski resorts and three Colorado spots made the cut.

Ranking first was Winter Park Resort. Known for epic spots like Mary Jane and close to Colorado’s heavily trafficked I-70 corridor, most are likely unsurprised that

Winter Park found themselves on top of this list for the second year in a row. The brief description about the resort included with the ranking shows off the number of runs – 166 – and the diversity of the resort’s terrain.

The two other resorts that made the cut were Copper Mountain in fifth and Telluride Ski Resort in 6th in sixth.

Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments.

Load comments