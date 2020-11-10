Aspen City Council on Monday agreed to allow about a half-dozen warming stations to be erected in the downtown core this winter, to accommodate customers who are waiting to get into restaurants and retail shops due to COVID-19 capacity limits.
Five businesses have asked to place warming stations in front of their restaurants or retail stores, which will be at their expense and on private property, with some in the right of way.
Those will be in addition to the two or three that the city will place around town, which will be paid for through a Colorado Department of Transportation grant.