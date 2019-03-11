KEYSTONE • Rescuers in Colorado hauled a bull moose to safety after it became trapped in a window well.
They first tranquilized the animal Saturday night before trying a rescue from the 5-foot-deep enclosure at a private home about 77 miles west of Denver, the Summit Daily reported.
Authorities say they erected a pulley system to lift the young, 800- to 1,000-pound male, which might have been trying to avoid snowdrifts by walking close to the house.
More than 30 people from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, local fire and emergency services and the Keystone ski resort spent nearly six hours working to rescue the moose, a parks spokesman said.
The moose returned to the woods unhurt.