Colorado has yet to be hit with the measles outbreaks in 22 other states that have raised the number of cases to 695, a 25-year high.
So far, there has been only one reported case of measles this year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The single case was an adult who lives in Denver and had traveled internationally, NBC News Channel 9 reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies measles outbreaks as three or more cases.
Prior to that, the last reported measles in Colorado were two cases in 2016.
State law requires students attending public schools and licensed child care centers to be vaccinated with the measles mumps and rubella vaccine. Exemptions are permitted for medical and personal reasons.
Personal exemptions include cultural or religious beliefs while medical exemptions require a doctor's or other medical professional's certification.
In 2017, 87% of children between 19 and 35 months old in Colorado were vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, according to state health department.