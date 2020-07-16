Colorado House Republicans reacted swiftly to Gov. Jared Polis issuing an executive order Thursday mandating all Coloradans wear masks when they are in public.
The mask order goes into effect at midnight Friday.
"The Governor's mask mandate is unconstitutional and unnecessary," read a tweet from the official House Republicans' Twitter account. "@GovofCO is siding with mob rule over numbers and logic."
The Governor's mask mandate is unconstitutional and unnecessary. @GovofCO is siding with mob rule over numbers and logic. Read our full statement below... #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/HVW6R0ZBP9— CO House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) July 16, 2020
Here is part of the statement from House Republican leader Patrick Neville:
"Despite a massive increase in COVID-19 testing, Colorado is doing very well compared to peak infections in April. Cases are down. Hospitalizations are down. Deaths are down. Governor Polis is bowing to political pressures and letting the mob rule Colorado's policies."
Lauren Boebert, the the Republican nominee for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, also issued the following statement:
“Here we go again! Colorado’s Governor Polis is on the march, attacking our personal liberties while dictating mandates from the top down," she said in the emailed statement. "Government’s job is to inform, not to strip our freedoms away and treat us like wards of the state. How lucky for the mothers of nine-year-olds who will still have the freedom to make such decisions for their children.”
