One person was killed and two were injured in a crash early Friday on Colorado 115, six miles north of Penrose, Colorado State Patrol reported.
At about 1 a.m., a northbound Chevrolet Suburban had drifted into the southbound lanes, a State Patrol news release read. The Chevy collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra heading south on Colorado 115, killing the Chevy driver.
According to State Patrol, the driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Penrose resident Kelly Oglesby, and his passenger, were taken to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. Both were wearing seatbelts, but still sustained injuries at the crash.
Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, read the release.
Troopers closed the highway between County Road 45 and Barrett Road for about 4½ hours to investigate. The road reopened about 6:15 a.m.