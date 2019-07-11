WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers restaurant in Westminster closed Wednesday after three people tested positive for E. coli, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Two children and one adult tested positive for the bacteria after eating there, and two of the three were hospitalized, CDPHE said.
The Tri-County Health Department inspected the restaurant at 799 W. 146th Ave. and found "several" food safety violations, including employee handwashing, improper cleaning and sanitizing of food preparation surfaces, and cross-contamination between raw meats and other prepared foods.
