Colorado ranked the 2nd-best state in which to retire, according to a study published by WalletHub.

The study compared states against three key points: affordability, quality of life and health care. Among these points were considerations such as adjusted cost of living, risk of social isolation, and number of family and general physicians per capita.

The top five rankings went to Florida, Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah and Wyoming.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Within individual categories in the survey, Colorado ranked highest (4th) in health care. The category included dentists, nurses and home health aides per capita, life expectancy, as well as the number of top-rated geriatric hospitals in the area.

Colorado is 46th for the percentage of population over 65 living in the state.

SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)

Affordability: 17

Quality of life: 11

Health care: 26

Read the full report here.