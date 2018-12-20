As the new year approaches, many people focus on improving their health -- but how does where you live rank when it comes to health?
Hawaii now ranks as the healthiest state in America, beating out Massachusetts to return to the top spot in a new report by the United Health Foundation, a nonprofit division of UnitedHealth Group, which also owns the insurance company United Healthcare and Optum.
Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Utah are the five healthiest states of the year, while the five least healthy are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi and, coming in last, Louisiana, according to the annual America's Health Rankings report, released last week. Colorado was ranked eighth. The report has been conducted annually for the past 29 years.
