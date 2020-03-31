There is a "significant effort" to identify sites for and prepare temporary hospitals throughout Colorado in anticipation of a potential coronavirus surge, state health officials said Tuesday.
Potential sites include the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland and other facilities across the state, Mike Willis, director for the State Emergency Operations Center, said at a morning press conference.
Based on modeling, Colorado must acquire an additional 5,000 ICU beds and procure an additional 7,000 ventilators to handle a potential peak in diagnoses, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response team.
The state is not considering closing the borders at this point, Willis said.
Officials also said that there are two coronavirus outbreaks at residential/non-hospital health care facilities in El Paso County, and that the state health department's executive director, Jill Ryan, whose husband was diagnosed with coronavirus, is working remotely.
At a Monday press conference, Gov. Jared Polis said El Paso County leads the state in coronavirus deaths because of less-than-optimal compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," he said when asked why the county leads the state in number of coronavirus deaths: 11 as of Monday.
He also cited a bridge tournament, held in Colorado Springs about a month ago, as another factor in the county's death toll. At least four of the deaths in El Paso County have been linked to the tournament, said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
Total positive diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said Monday, up from 2,307 cases the day prior. Deaths were at 51, up from 47 Sunday.
