Meet Bob, an adorable black puppy that will go up for adoption this Friday after being thrown at a car by a nearly naked man high on meth about two weeks ago in Pueblo.
After stealing the hearts of many across Colorado, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) decided it was only fair to hold a random drawing to select Bob’s adopter. Here’s how it will work.
The Pueblo shelter located at 4600 Eagleridge Place will open at 11:30 AM on Friday for anyone interested in adopting Bob. Staff members will review adoption applications completed by no later than 12:00 p.m. and run the potential adopters’ names through their database. One luckily adopter will then be randomly selected at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The selected adopter will then get to visit with Bob. If for any reason, they don’t think Bob would be a good fit, another name will be drawn.
Bob’s adoption fee is $400, which includes his neuter, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, 30 days of pet health insurance, microchip, and a dog license.
According to the Pueblo Police Department, a man wearing only boxers and apparently hallucinating admitted to trying meth for the first time after he flung the small puppy at a woman’s car. The terrified puppy bounced off the hood of the car and flew underneath it. Officers who responded to the scene used food to lure the puppy to safety and the man was cited for animal cruelty.
