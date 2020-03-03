Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday — so-called Super Tuesday because 13 other states hold primaries and caucuses on the same day — to return ballots for the 2020 presidential primary election.

It’s the first presidential primary in which Colorado’s unaffiliated voters can return either major party’s ballot — but not both.

Following the withdrawals Sunday and Monday of leading Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, Colorado voters have been taking to social media to ask whether they can change their vote, but Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Monday that they can't.

Once a ballot has been mailed, delivered to a ballot drop box or cast in person, state law doesn't allow for a replacement, officials said.

As it stands, only voters who have filled out their ballots but haven't yet returned them can change their vote or request a new ballot, Griswold said.

In order to change a selection, Griswold tweeted, draw a line through your first pick and then mark the oval next to your preferred candidate. Voters can also visit a voter service center to vote in person. Find those locations at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Here’s how to make your vote count:

What’s the deadline for returning ballots?

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Postmarks do not count.

There are 11 voter service/polling centers at which you can drop off your ballot, including the El Paso County clerk and recorder’s main office, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, as well as multiple branches and satellite offices.

VOTER SERVICE AND POLLING CENTERS IN EL PASO COUNTY

(open through 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3)

- Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office), 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs, CO 80907

- North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy., 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80920

- Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St., 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80903

- Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd., 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs, CO 80916

- Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) - Enter at Gate 1, 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

- UCCS – In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box), 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs, CO 80918

- Town of Monument Town Hall - SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105, 645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132

- PPCC (Centennial) – W on Hwy. 83 from exit 135 on I-25, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80906

- PPCC (Rampart Range) – W of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak Vw. and New Life Dr., 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colo. Springs, CO 80921

- Victory World Outreach – SW corner of S. Academy Blvd. & Hancock Expy., 3150 S. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80916

- Fountain Library – SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St. , 230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817

- Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers – To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn, 13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colo. Springs, CO 80921

- Citadel Mall – Northside by Food Court entrance, 750 Citadel Dr. E., Colo. Springs, CO 80909

- Colorado Springs Senior Center – S of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave., 1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80903

- Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center – Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance, 3920 Dublin Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80918

- Leon Young Sports Complex – Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr., 1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colo. Springs, CO 80910

- Rocky Mountain Calvary – SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr. (across from the Montebello Post Office), 4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80918

- School District 3 Federal Credit Union – NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave., 1180 Crawford Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80911

- Vista Grande Baptist Church – Northwest corner of N. Powers Blvd. & Stetson Hills Blvd., 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80917

- Wilson Ranch Pool – Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr., 2335 Allegheny Dr., Colo. Springs, CO 80919

- East Library - W of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr., 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80918

- Falcon Fire Department Station 3 - Headquarters - Corner of Old Meridian Rd. & U.S. Hwy. 24, 7030 Old Meridian Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

- Library 21c - NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr., 1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colo. Springs, CO 80920

- Ellicott School District Admin Building - N of Handle Rd. & E of Ellicott Hwy., 322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808

- Black Forest Park-n-Ride - NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd., 7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

- City of Colorado Springs - NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave., 30 S. Nevada Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80903

- Fountain Police Department - SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave., Community Room, 222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

- City of Manitou Springs City Hall - NW corner of Manitou Ave. & El Paso Blvd., 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

- Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd., 2880 International Cir., Colo. Springs, CO 80910

- Monument Park & Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161, 1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

- Tiffany Square - U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – Westside of 1-25 and Woodmen, 6805 Corporate Dr., Colo. Springs, CO 80919

- Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 21st St. & W. Rio Grande, 2002 Creek Crossing St., Colo. Springs, CO 80905

- Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District - SE corner of Burgess Rd. & Teachout Rd., 11445 Teachout Rd., Colo. Springs, CO 80908

- Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd. in the first parking lot, 2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

- EPC Public Services Department - SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St., 1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808

- Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex - Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir., 3275 Akers Dr., Colo. Springs, CO 80922

For full details, including addresses and hours, click here.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes. You can register to vote and vote in person at a voter service/polling center until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at one of 11 sites, six of which are open now and five of which will be open as of Monday. You can view those locations here.

I received two ballots. Why, and what do I do?

Colorado’s unaffiliated voters who do not select a party preference received two ballots in the mail — one for Democrats and one for Republicans. They may return one ballot. Choosing a party preference means you only receive one ballot. For unaffiliated voters, party preference is not party affiliation and will be purged after each election. More information for unaffiliated voters in El Paso County can be found here.

How do I get a ballot if I never received one in the mail or need a replacement?

Registered voters who still need ballots can get them at voter service/polling centers by requesting a replacement or updating their registration information. Additionally, voters can also visit the centers if they would like to mark their ballots using a machine that’s accessible to people with disabilities.

When will election results be available?

You’ll can find comprehensive election coverage at gazette.com Tuesday night and in Wednesday’s print edition of The Gazette.

The first round of unofficial results is expected to be released about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and posted on the secretary of state’s website, sos.state.co.us.

Those figures will reflect ballots that have been counted through 5 p.m. on Election Day. After that, updated results are slated to be released hourly through 10:45 p.m., according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office website. Results won’t be official until they’re validated by a bipartisan canvass board, a process that must be complete by March 24.

I still have questions about voting. What can I do?

More information is available on the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, GoVoteColoroado.com.

To contact El Paso County’s Elections Department, call 575-8683 or email elections@elpasoco.com.