AURORA, Colo. — The three Aurora Police officers involved in the arrest of Elijah McClain have been taken off the streets and moved to other duties, the department confirmed Friday.
“This was done in an effort to protect those officers,” Det. Faith Goodrich, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department (APD), wrote in an email to 9NEWS.
Officers Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema were all placed on administrative leave following McClain’s death in August 2019, but were cleared of wrongdoing in an ensuing investigation by the 17th Judicial District attorney and were allowed to return to their regular duties earlier this year.