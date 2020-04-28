- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
The state's emergency operations center has spent approximately $70 million on its coronavirus response so far, officials said Tuesday.
The figure was given at a phone-in press availability intended to update Coloradans on the state's virus response.
Such virtual press conferences are usually held semiweekly but will now shift to weekly, officials said.
The state is processing 2,000-3,000 coronavirus tests per day, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response, adding that the governor has set a goal of 10,000 tests per day.
When asked if the state should be making decisions regarding restrictions based on hospitalization data, since testing capacity is still limited, and whether decisions can be made confidently, given that hospitalization data lags by two to three weeks, the director of the State Emergency Operations Center said it's a tough call.
"There are a lot of hard decisions that have to be made with information that's not as complete as we'd like," Mike Willis said. "We work really hard to try to do the best thing for Colorado."
In other news:
- The state is looking for a "separate pathway" to report serological antibody test results, Bookman said, adding that the state is working to understand the science around it.
- Hair salons can reopen on May 1 if they follow certain guidelines. Both personal service providers and clients must wear masks, said Patty Salazar, executive director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
- As of Monday, Colorado had 14,316 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, with 736 deaths.