Stopping the spread of the coronavirus is difficult, according to the head of Colorado's health department, because up to half of the community transmission is by people who have no symptoms.
"That's what really made it tricky" when it comes to attempting to halt the spread of the virus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said during a morning news briefing Thursday.
Officials also discussed what contact tracing — contacting everyone an infected person may have exposed to the disease — might look like under Gov. Jared Polis' "safer at home" phase Sunday when his "stay at home" order expires.
The state will use a three-pronged approach to contact tracing that will include hiring "COVID navigators" to help those who have been diagnosed or who are awaiting testing stay at home safely, and using technology. State officials said earlier this month that personal data from cellphones may be collected to trace the recent movement of those diagnosed with the virus.
Hunsaker Ryan also discussed options for communities that think greater or fewer restrictions are appropriate, based on local levels of disease transmission and hospital capacity. Local officials are able to issue their own stay-at-home orders if community transmission is high, she said. Community officials who wish for fewer restrictions are able to submit a plan to the state that includes specific triggers for instituting tighter restrictions, she added.
The safer at home phase will entails vulnerable populations being asked to stay at home unless absolutely necessary; no groups of more than 10 people allowed; and nightclubs, gyms, and spas remaining closed, according to information released this week by the state.
As of Wednesday, Colorado had 10,878 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, though officials have said the actual diagnosis count could be up to 10 times larger, due to lack of access to testing.
Deaths totaled 508 as of yesterday.
In other news:
- The state is receiving shipments of personal protective equipment every day, and those supplies are being pushed out to "partners," said Sarah Tuneberg, director of the state's coronavirus Innovation Response Team.
- State and local health agencies will be running coronavirus tests at the county level, with a goal of running several thousand per day, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for state's coronavirus response. He gave no further details. Officials had previously said that the reopening of the state would involve large-scale testing involving at least one site in each county, but the governor's safer at home phase does not appear to involve mass testing, per information released this week.
- Residents of Colorado are being asked not to travel outside their county unless the travel is necessary or for work, and some neighboring states are giving similar guidance, Hunsaker Ryan said. "A regional approach ... is the best way to go," she added.