The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado rose to 912 Tuesday with 192 new confirmed diagnoses, including the first death in Teller County.

The Teller County death was an elderly person with underlying health issues, county spokeswoman Karen Muntzert said in an email. She declined to provide the person's age, gender, location or date of death.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five total confirmed cases in Teller County, Muntzert wrote.

In El Paso County, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 106 Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data. Three of the 11 reported deaths have been in El Paso County, health officials said.

The statewide death toll of COVID-19 rose to 11 Tuesday, according to the state data. The state department wouldn't identify the counties that reported deaths, citing patient privacy.

Weld County Department of Public Health officials on Monday said a woman in her 70s who died after testing positive for the virus became the county's second reported coronavirus death.

“As of Sunday evening, the current totals of COVID-19 positive cases in Weld County is 48,” Mark Wallace, executive director of the county's health department, said in a statement. “We expected an increase as the state lab continues to clear a backlog of test results.”

Gunnison County Health and Human Services officials said on social media that test results for a man in his 50s who died March 13 came back positive for the virus Monday.

In Boulder, city manager Jane Brautigam issued an order for residents to shelter in place beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday until April 10.

“Voluntary measures are not enough,” Brautigam said, “and we must enact a stay at home order for everything but the most essential activities if we are to flatten the curve and stop the social spread of COVID-19.”

The measure was similar to an order Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued Monday that requires residents to stay home and businesses to implement work-from-home policies until April 10.

San Miguel and Pitkin counties are also under stay-at-home orders.

"We really appreciate the local jurisdictions taking the lead here and understanding how important it is to do everything we can to increase social distancing, to create more time before we hit a major curve and then to ... flatten the curve," Mike Willis, state director of the Office of Emergency Management and COVID-19 Incident Commander, said at a media teleconference Tuesday.

Colorado was scheduled to receive thousands of much-needed N95 face masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns and face shields from the Strategic National Stockpile, Willis said.

While state testing capabilities have increased to about 400 per day, Willis said, test supplies for the coronavirus has still fallen short of demand — particularly in rural Colorado.

"There are substantially more cases in rural Colorado than are being reported ..." Willis said. "The number of cases far exceed what we know from tests. This will take us some time to build but as we continue to develop mass testing capabilities, we'll have a better understanding on the spread in all our communities in Colorado."

In Colorado Springs, Mayor John Suthers on Tuesday urged people to observe Gov. Jared Polis' order to maintain social distancing. More than 14,000 people visited Garden of the Gods park on Sunday, the mayor said.

"With voluntary citizen cooperation, we can keep our parks open and use them to maintain our physical and mental health," Suthers said in a news conference. "But without your voluntary cooperation, we may need to revisit public access to some or all of our parks."

