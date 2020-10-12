Colorado stood just two fatalities away from an ugly milestone on Monday: 2,000 coronavirus deaths.
The state had recorded just over 79,000 cases of the sometimes deadly virus as of Monday on the heels of Saturday's all-time high in seven-day average of newly reported cases — 713.1. The seven-day average was at a slightly lower 711.3 on Sunday, the last day for which state data is available. State officials reported three deaths on Oct. 7, and then none through Oct. 11, when there was one death.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a news conference Monday the city's coronavirus cases have risen at a “concerning rate” over the past month, and its average daily case rate is as high as it was at the height of the pandemic in May.
“We’re at another make-or-break moment here,” Hancock cautioned. “Our city and our residents can’t afford a setback. We need everyone to keep wearing their masks and avoid gathering in large groups by any measure.”
Denver’s seven-day average daily case rate was above 127 on Monday, and the positivity rate hovered between 4% and 4.5%, Hancock reported. A rate of over 5%, he said, is going to mean “a great deal of trouble for us here in Denver.”
Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday extended the statewide mask order for another 30 days. The mandate, which requires people older than 11 to wear masks in public indoor spaces, differed from previous versions in that it allows the state health department, in conjunction with local health departments, to grant waivers for certain indoor activities that can't practically or safely be performed with a mask on.
Last week Polis warned that the state is at a "critical" coronavirus juncture with hospitalizations surging. He and state health officials urged residents to "remain vigilant" ahead of a predicted fourth, holiday-induced virus wave that could cause the state to exceed hospital ICU capacity as early as December. New daily cases in the state could surge as high as 40,000 if only a third of people practice social-distancing during the holiday season, state officials warned.
El Paso County is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus cases, as is the state. On Sunday the county's seven-day average of new cases reported reached 71, the highest since Aug. 5, which also saw an average of 71 during a second wave of the virus. The county hit an all-time seven-day average high in late July, with nearly 80 cases.
A Colorado Springs Walmart on the city's east side temporarily closed Monday because of a coronavirus outbreak. The store at 3201 E. Platte Ave., will be closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday "as part of a company initiated program" that will allow for "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store," Walmart officials said in a Monday statement to The Gazette. El Paso County Public Health reported the store had a COVID-19 outbreak, first reported on Sept. 28, with 10 cases.
The outbreak appears to be the second largest in the county to date, according to publicly available data. The Walmart on Space Center Drive off Powers Boulevard experienced an outbreak in May, with 11 cases, and Colorado College, in downtown Colorado Springs, had an outbreak in August, with 11 cases, both tying for largest outbreak in the county.
Colorado Politics reporters Alayna Alvarez and Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.