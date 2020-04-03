Nearly one month after Colorado confirmed its first case of COVID-19, health department officials said Thursday nearly 100 people have now died of illness in the state.
At least 98 people in Colorado have died of complications from the novel coronavirus since the first case was reported in the state on March 5. Hospitalizations officially reached 710 on Thursday, the same day it was announced that a 41-year-old El Paso County sheriff's deputy died from the respiratory illness. Other numbers reported Thursday:
- 3,728 cases; 51 counties have reported cases; 19,788 people tested; 21 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Two more outbreaks in long-term care facilities in El Pasco County were reported. There have now been five outbreaks in non-hospital care in Colorado Springs.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
The age group with the most COVID-19 cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.24%, followed by 30-39 years at 15.83%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.05%.
The county with the most cases is Denver at 643, followed by Arapahoe at 441 and Jefferson at 385. El Paso County is fourth at 340.
Worldwide, there have been 1,007,977 cases and 52,771 deaths. In the U.S., 240,120 cases and 5,794 deaths.
Officials also estimate the actual number of people infected statewide could number more than 33,000.
Related
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado