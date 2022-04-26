Antero Reservoir in Park County plans to open boating on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Denver Water announced Tuesday.

The reservoir was iced over during the winter, but warming temperatures and strong winds helped the ice recede and the boating season to resume.

All boats, except none hand-launched or human-powered boats, must undergo boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species including zebra and quagga mussels, which damage Colorado habitats and decimate food supply for native fish species, before entering the water.

The reservoir's inspection station for aquatic nuisance species will open at the south ramp of the reservoir Sunday and run through Sept. 29 every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., barring ice cover. Hours will roll back in October to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the release said.

The reservoir's northern boat ramp will not open until May 26 and plans are to have it stay open through Sept. 4. The ramp will be open Thursday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release said.

To find fishing regulations, maps and other information about Antero reservoir, click or tap here.