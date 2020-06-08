A popular mountain pass in Colorado, Trail Ridge Road, will close Monday after reopening just last week, according to a news release from park officials.

Trail Ridge Road, located in Colorado's famed Rocky Mountain National Park, will close at 6 p.m. in anticipation of snow, high winds and snow drifts, the news release said. Rain is expected to transition to snow about 5 p.m. and gusts of wind are expected to reach 25 mph in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Trail Ridge Road is closing tonight at 6 pm due to forecast snowfall of 8 to 9 inches above 10,000 feet and 25 mph winds. It is unknown when the road will reopen, conditions will be evaluated tomorrow. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) June 8, 2020

Mountain areas above 10,000 feet in elevation are expected to receive 8 to 9 inches of snow accumulation, according to the weather service. Trail Ridge Road's highest point reaches 12,183 feet of elevation.

The road conditions will be evaluated Tuesday to determine a reopening, park officials said. Trail Ridge Road opened for the 2020 season on Thursday, June 4.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mountain National Park is operating on a phased reopening process that requires visitors to reserve a timed entry permit and camping reservations. Learn more here.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, connecting Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Closer to Colorado Springs, small amounts of snow are forecast for Teller County and the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso County on Monday night. Earlier Monday, much of the region is under a red flag warning for high fire danger due to high winds and dry conditions.