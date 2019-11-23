GOTHIC – A blue bird alights on the snowy limb of a spruce tree. Billy Barr rises excitedly from his rocking chair.

“There’s only been one Steller’s all winter,” he says of the jay outside his cabin window, where finally he has a view. Finally, after a record pileup of snow in Crested Butte and in this backcountry beyond, Barr can step outside.

And so he does on this sunny day, this respite between the storm that was and the one predicted for the days ahead. He slips a jacket over his knitted sweater too big for his skinny frame. He tucks a Denver Nuggets cap over his stringy white hair matching his flowing beard. It is a good day when Barr, 66, can step out to share bread with a feathered friend.

Conditions were anything but peaceful for the 13 days that he measured 124.5 inches of snow, managing to get out before sunrise and sunset to collect data. He’s done this for 45 years outside his solar-powered, woodstove-heated cabin, where he lives alone 4 miles from civilization. The recent storm was the second largest he’s ever recorded.

“I told him, ‘Man, if you feel overworked, please don’t go out of your way,'” says Zach Guy, director of the Crested Butte Avalanche Center, among the agencies receiving emailed reports from Barr. “Sometimes I wonder, you know, if maybe he enjoys hearing another voice on the other end of the internet.”

The duty is becoming more difficult, Barr admits. He’s more brittle with age. More daunting now is the hill that he skis over to get home from Gothic, the abandoned mining town with a field station that he has long worked at as an accountant for the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory.

Every other week or so, he hauls up provisions from a sled strapped to his back. As weather allows, he skis more than an hour through a sloping canvas to retrieve necessities in Crested Butte.

