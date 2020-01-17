laveta pass.jpg

U.S. 160 closed Friday afternoon near LaVeta Pass in southern Colorado. (Courtesy of CDOT)

Heads up, slopegoers. Travel in ski country is already becoming a pain as one of the busiest ski weekends of the year kicks off.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 6 at Loveland Pass on Friday afternoon because of avalanche mitigation efforts.

The snow is coming down hard in the Summit County area, with no estimated time of the pass reopening. The closure is located on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass between mile markers 220 and 229.

In southern Colorado, wind and snow are causing problems on at least highways. CDOT says U.S. 160 closed near La Veta Pass at about 12:45 p.m.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

'Damaging winds' could cause dangerous driving conditions, forecasters say

Tags

Load comments