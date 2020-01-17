Heads up, slopegoers. Travel in ski country is already becoming a pain as one of the busiest ski weekends of the year kicks off.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 6 at Loveland Pass on Friday afternoon because of avalanche mitigation efforts.
The snow is coming down hard in the Summit County area, with no estimated time of the pass reopening. The closure is located on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass between mile markers 220 and 229.
In southern Colorado, wind and snow are causing problems on at least highways. CDOT says U.S. 160 closed near La Veta Pass at about 12:45 p.m.
US 160 EB/WB: Road closed between Carson Av and CO 12. La veta to Fort Garland closed due to poor visibility and high winds. Use alternate route. https://t.co/Xx6bMymuuC— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 17, 2020
1245 PM 1/17/20 Update: Here's a look at La Veta Pass (via CDOT). Blowing snow and strong winds causing adverse travel conditions. CDOT reports Hwy 160 has closed. Please check https://t.co/QJCAoKzuin before traveling in/near the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GonrLyUYVe— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 17, 2020