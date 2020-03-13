In a mountainous region of Colorado with clusters of coronavirus cases, a public health order is prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.
In a press release issued late Thursday, officials in Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties listed possible gatherings as “business, social, or recreational activities including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; assemblies; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.”
They listed some exceptions: “activities that are primarily individual or occur in small groups or in non-congregate settings, such as places of employment or primarily small-group sports like skiing, as long as social distancing occurs, particularly in areas where congregating in groups is unavoidable, such as lift lines.”
The counties are home to Colorado’s largest ski resorts: Vail Mountain and Aspen Snowmass. Since contact with an infected visitor from Australia, officials in the Aspen area have reported 10 cases of COVID-19 — behind Eagle County (16) and Denver (13) for the state's most, as of Friday afternoon.
Having already discouraged vulnerable people from traveling to the high country, Gov. Jared Polis at a news conference Friday said ski resorts should be breaking up groups and individuals while loading chairlifts. Snowmass has been one to announce doing that, along with disinfecting cabins daily and removing seats from restaurants to increase social distancing.
In the tri-county public health order, authorities also listed restaurants as a gathering exemption as long as social distancing occurs.
“We all have a lot at stake for the safety of our community,” the press release said. “Giving up social events will not be easy, but this is our best chance to save lives.”
The order will be revisited April 8, officials said.