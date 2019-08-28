A Highlands Ranch mother has been found guilty of the three charges against her after prosecutors said she threw her newborn daughter over her neighbor's fence, leaving the helpless child to die.
Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 26, was convicted by a Douglas County jury of first-degree murder, murder by a person in a position of trust, and tampering with evidence for the Jan. 2, 2018 incident, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
According to prosecutors, the newborn baby was lying on her neighbor's deck in the January cold for 948 minutes before she was found by the person who lived in the house. By then it was too late.
“This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor’s fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo told the jury during closing arguments. “This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name.