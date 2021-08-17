Ali Kazemi’s family moved to Colorado Springs when he was a baby after his father was killed by the Taliban.

Now, his mother and sister are stuck in the country as the terrorist group gains control. The women left the U.S. on Aug. 6 to visit family in Afghanistan and planned to return Sept. 6.

“I don’t want them to feel like they messed up going ... Nobody would’ve seen this coming, seeing how bad and fast it came,” Kazemi said.

Ali Kazemi, a graduate of Coronado High School, now works and is going to college in Grand Junction. He planned to see his mom and sister for the first time in five months after they returned from travel, but now he’s just hoping they come home safe.

