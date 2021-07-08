Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 64F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 64F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.