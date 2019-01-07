Flu Deaths
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 photo taken through the eyepiece of a microscope, human cells infected with the flu virus glow green under light from a fluorescence microscope at a laboratory in Seattle. The U.S. government estimates that 80,000 Americans died of flu and flu complications in the winter of 2017-2018 - the highest flu-related death toll in at least four decades. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A few weeks ago, Angelique Lucero's 2-year-old daughter Sophie was diagnosed with the respiratory illness RSV, short for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Similar to the flu, but with no vaccine and slightly different symptoms, it can be spread quickly at daycare centers.

Sophie recovered quickly, but when her little brother Zaiden, just 6 weeks old, began coughing and then throwing up on New Year's Eve, Lucero knew it was serious.

Zaiden is now at Childrens Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“I never heard of RSV, I just heard of the flu, but I didn’t think it was this serious in kids," said Lucero. "I did not."

