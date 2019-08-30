A 63-year-old Boulder man survived a 15- to 20-foot roped fall Friday morning in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The man, whose name was not released, "received numerous serious injuries," a park news release says.
He was climbing the Englishman’s Route on Hallett Peak when he fell, the release says. He was lowered to the ground by his climbing partner and two bystanders, then received medical care from park paramedics while waiting for a helicopter.
"Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch-operated cable," the release says. That happened shortly before 1 p.m. with help from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group of Boulder County.
The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, then transferred to a Flight For Life helicopter and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.