A man with a gunshot wound to the head drove himself to a fire station in Howard on Friday after his brother allegedly shot him, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived at the Howard fire station about 6:30 p.m. Friday after emergency crews took the man to Heart of the Rockies Hospital in Salida, deputies said.

Deputies drove to the 10600 block of highway U.S. 50 to find the suspect. After a "brief standoff," deputies arrested the victim's brother, 36-year-old Jay Reece Embry, deputies said.

Deputies booked Embry in the Fremont County jail without bond on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and violation of a protection order, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies did not release information on the victim's condition.