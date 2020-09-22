A Colorado man suspected of conning dozens of investors, including Air Force Academy cadets, during a Ponzi scheme that made almost $100,000 reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on allegations of defrauding investors, the agency said Monday.
Milton Dosal, who according to public records is a 29-year-old from Denver, took money from 41 investors claiming he would trade their investments on the stock market earn returns up to 10% a week, the SEC said.
Dosal met investors at car club events. At one such event, Dosal met an Air Force Academy cadet who introduced Dosal to other cadets whom Dosal persuaded to invest.
Dosal is alleged to have falsely identified himself as a securities professional and used bogus stockbroker agreements and false account balances as part of his ploy.
The agency alleged that the funds Dosal swindled were used for his personal expenses and to pay back other investors.
Dosal did not admit or deny the agency's allegations but agreed to pay a judgment fee of $51,663, an interest fee of $3,503 as well as a $51,633 civil penalty.