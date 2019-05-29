A Parker man convicted of fatally hitting a motorcyclist in Sedalia was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial Court District Attorney's Office.
Ronald Hargrove, 49, crossed multiple lanes of northbound US 85 and struck a motorcyclist who was waiting at a red light with three other riders at the intersection of CO-67 on Oct. 12, 2017.
Hargrove got out of his 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck, walked over to look at the rider on the ground, 69-year-old Suzanne Weston of Parker. Hargrove then left the scene, according to witness reports.
Hargrove was driving in the right lane then jumped several lanes to the left turn lane, cutting off another motorist. Weston was the the last motorcyclist in a line of four when she was hit. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, the news release said.
“It wasn’t an ‘accident’ in the moments after he crashed,” Deputy District Attorney Dan Warhola told the judge. “He got out of his truck, looked at what he had done, walked back to his truck and fled the scene. It was a choice. He left Suzanne Weston to die in the middle of the highway.”
At the time of the crash, Hargrove was sleep deprived and had low levels of alcohol, THC and prescription medications in his system. Hargrove admitted to leaving the scene because of outstanding warrants of his arrest, Douglas County District Court Judge David Stevens noted in the news release.
Hargrove had two DUI convictions and a revoked driver's license and violated out of substance abuse treatment, Stevens said.
After the crash, Hargrove got back in his truck and continued driving on the frontage road, heading southbound on US 85. Witnesses got Hargrove's license plate number and was pulled over a short time later and arrested by a Douglas County deputy.
Weston’s husband, friends and family spoke to the judge to advocate for a strong sentence.
“For many days I felt as though I could not breathe,” Weston’s stepdaughter said. “When will the sound of Suzanne’s helmet hitting the pavement go away?"
On March 22, 2019, a Douglas County jury found Hargrove guilty of leaving the scene and of “vehicular homicide, reckless driving,” a Class 4 felony. Colorado law does not mandate prison time for either offense.
Prosecutors called Hargrove’s actions horrific and appalling in asking Stevens to impose the maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.