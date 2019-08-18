081819-life-grand-lake 25.jpg
Sunset at Grand Lake, Colorado July 12, 2019. Grand Lake is known as being the western gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. The town is nestled underneath surrounding mountains at the shores of the largest and deepest natural lake in Colorado.

ESTES PARK — A 31-year-old Thornton man suffered serious injuries as a result of a lightning strike inside Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), according to a release from the park.

The man was hiking below the treeline between Dream Lake and Lake Haiyaha on Saturday afternoon when the lightning strike occurred, the release said. Other hikers found him injured along the trail and called park rangers. It is not known whether the man was directly struck by the lightning, according to the park.

RMNP Search and Rescue team members provided medical care to the man. Team members brought him down the trail in a wheeled litter to the Bear Lake Trailhead.

