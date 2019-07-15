A transgender Colorado man hopes to be the first "out" astronaut in space.
Sam Long, a science teacher at Standley Lake High School in Westminster, said he hopes to reflect attributes of astronaut Sally Ride, a lesbian who was the first American woman in space, and Christa McAuliffe, a high school science teacher who perished when the Challenger exploded.
Long, who uses the pronouns he/him, is a first-generation Chinese-American Canadian and a third-generation scientist. His teaching includes a gender-inclusive curriculum in biology.
He entered the "Out Astronaut" contest funded by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences. The winner will be trained this September in the Advanced PoSSUM Academy class at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
PoSSUM, which stands for "Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere," is the only crewed suborbital research program. Citizen scientists selected for the program will work on cloud samples in space, possibly tied to climate change.
The goal is to "train and fly an exceptional LGBTQ student to space to conduct relevant research" that will highlight LGBTQ contributions in science and space, the project's website says.
"There haven't been any (out) LGBTQ astronauts," Long said. "And as unattainable as that goal may be, it's a powerful statement to go for it. For trans people in particular, the narrative is about surviving and overcoming challenges in normal life. That's not the limit or as far as we can go. I want to show myself and young people that trans people can do incredible things."
The Boulder-based PoSSUM Academy has sent finalists to U.S. and Canadian astronaut programs. Its director, Jason Reimuller, has a master's of science degree in aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering sciences from the University of Colorado - Boulder.
Reimuller, who is gay, told Colorado Politics that 561 people have been selected for the national space program, yet not one has been an "out" LGBTQ person.
Out Astronaut is intended to show that the LGBTQ community is underrepresented in science, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). It's a very important message, Reimuller said.
"We need to be more participatory, more literate as a culture," and this will lead to having an LGBTQ person as a scientist and role model, he said.
The PoSSUM project is an international nonprofit with members in 41 countries, including "emerging space countries that are trying to drive science education."
The space project tied to PoSSUM and Out Astronaut is a human-manned experiment, "an incredible opportunity to build an education program," Reimuller said.
The project will look into "noctilucent" clouds, also known as "night-shining clouds," that are visible in the Northern Hemisphere from May through August and in the Southern Hemisphere from November to February. Studying these clouds will help researchers understand the environment in a new way as well as with possible ties to climate change.
The flight will be done through commercial space, rather than as part of NASA, Reimuller said, although the PoSSUM astronauts are citizen scientists, not space tourists.
These citizen science efforts "make science less dependent on political swings," he added.
The project's application deadline is July 31. Voting for contestants ends Sept. 1. The award announcement will be made Sept. 8 and presented as a forum at the International Astronautical Congress in October.
The time is ripe for rekindling an interest in space, just as McAuliffe did in the 1980s, Long said. He said technical advancements can't come without greater attention to diversity.
"Out Astronaut takes the problem in STEM in general, a lack of diversity, and looks at how that impacts how young people see themselves and what they see as possible.
"We're at a turning point. For me to have the confidence to go for it now, I'm at a good place."