GRAND JUNCTION • A Colorado man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the 2018 death of his 2-month-old son, who had at least 17 rib fractures.
District Judge Valerie Robison sentenced Shaun O'Byrne on Wednesday in Mesa County Court, where he pleaded guilty earlier to child abuse resulting in death, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.
Several of his family members and friends spoke to the court in defense of O'Byrne's character and asked that the sentence be reduced.
O'Byrne did not address the court.
His son died in August 2018 at a Denver hospital two days after emergency personnel responded to a call that the child was not breathing.