In what was deemed a “unique” and “nuanced” case by the prosecution, an Aspen man charged by the Pitkin County health director for coughing in a woman’s face and violating the county’s public health order in late March pleaded guilty Thursday and received a deferred sentence.
In exchange for the plea agreement, Tom Patierno’s sentence has been deferred for six months and he will have six months of supervised probation. He also must perform 60 hours of useful public service, attend 18 hours of mental health counseling and write an apology letter to the victim. He was not fined.
If he meets all the requirements of the agreement and probation, the case will be dismissed and removed from his record.
Patierno admitted to police he “got in the woman’s face” on March 29 and made at least a “coughing gesture” after she asked him to move over as they approached each other on the Rio Grande Trail.
He was originally charged with disorderly conduct by Aspen Police after his behavior toward the 68-year-old woman. Less than two weeks later, however, Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann — through the county attorney’s office — charged Patierno with the misdemeanor count of violating the March 23 county public health order for not social distancing.
Read more at aspentimes.com.