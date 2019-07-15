A Denver man was killed and his wife was injured while hiking near Boulder on Sunday afternoon when lightning struck, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The couple was hiking on Bear Creek Trail on Flagstaff Mountain when the sheriff's office received a call just before 1 p.m. from another hiker, who reported the two hikers had been hit by lightning.
The 36-year-old man, whose name has not be released, was unconscious and not breathing. The passerby began cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts until medical teams arrived. The wife, 37, was conscious and alert, deputies said.
Rescuers found the couple about a quarter-mile from the trailhead, which begins in the 2700 block of Bison Road and immediately used an automated external defibrillator on the man. He regained a pulse and was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital, where he later died.
Investigators believe the man sustained a direct lightning strike to his upper body and his wife was not directly hit, but was injured by the electrical current, deputies said.
The county's coroner will determine the official cause of the man's death and his name will be released after his family has been notified.
The rescue operation took about two hours and involved teams from the county's sheriff's office, Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Boulder County Parks & Open Space, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, AMR Ambulance, and the Boulder Fire Department.
Based on data from the National Weather Service, which dates back to 1980, lightning causes three fatalities and 12 injuries on average each year in Colorado. In an average year, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground throughout the state.
Colorado was tied for fourth in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities from 2008 through 2017. There have been 84 deaths by lightning in El Paso County from 1981 to 2016, the service's data shows.
On July 7, 2018, a 19-year-old man was struck by lightning in Boulder County. He was revived by cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts.