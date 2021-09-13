A man suspected of stealing more than 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel from Kum and Go locations throughout the state has been jailed, Colorado Springs police announced Monday.

Officers say they arrested 24-year-old Jose Romero-Brizuela after a Kum and Go manager alerted police in April that a thief used stolen credit card numbers to buy "large amounts" of diesel fuel.

The pattern began in Denver and was tracked in Colorado Springs and Fountain. Eventually police say they learned found that Romero-Brizuela used gift cards reencoded with stolen credit card numbers to buy fuel.

Police said Romero-Brizuela was aided in the heists by an large, extra fuel tank in the bed of a pickup.

Police say when they tracked down Romero-Brizuela, his pickup was carrying 750 gallons of diesel. At a pickup-friendly 20 mpg, that's enough diesel to drive from Colorado Springs to Waco, Texas and back about 100 times.

Police booked Romero-Brizuela into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of crimes including theft and identity theft, where he remained Monday in lieu of $10,000 bail, jail records showed.

Kum and Go lost over $410,000 dollars worth of diesel fuel, police said, which at current rates of an estimated $3.60 a gallon would add up to more than 100,000 gallons. Twenty 18-wheeler tanker trucks would be required to haul that much fuel, enough for more than 1,300 of those round-trips to Waco.

Police haven't said what Romero-Brizuela may have done with all of the diesel.